Weekend memorial held for hot air balloon pilot killed in crash
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THETFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - People gathered in Thetford for a weekend memorial in honor of Brian Boland, the pilot who died in a hot air balloon crash back in July.
Boland owned the Post Mills Airport.
During the crash earlier this year, three passengers were able to radio for help and crash-land the balloon without injury after Boland was thrown overboard.
This weekend, hot air balloons could be seen all over the sky in the area.
