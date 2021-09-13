Weekend memorial held for hot air balloon pilot killed in crash

THETFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - People gathered in Thetford for a weekend memorial in honor of Brian Boland, the pilot who died in a hot air balloon crash back in July.

Boland owned the Post Mills Airport.

During the crash earlier this year, three passengers were able to radio for help and crash-land the balloon without injury after Boland was thrown overboard.

This weekend, hot air balloons could be seen all over the sky in the area.

Related Stories:

NTSB report details fatal hot-air balloon crash

Pilot ID’d in fatal Upper Valley hot air balloon accident

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.