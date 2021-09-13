BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a sunny start to the work week, we’ll see clouds on the increase for Tuesday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. With partly to mostly clear skies on Monday night, we’ll see some temperatures to start the day on Tuesday.

Monday morning will start with some sunshine and temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. Clouds will thicken up during the day with showers starting to pop up over northern New York by the end of the day. As a warm front moves through on Tuesday night, skies will become mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely.

Our best chance of wet weather this week will be on Wednesday. A cold front will bring rain to the region, with the chance of thunderstorms, especially over central and southern parts of Vermont and New Hampshire. Showers will taper off Wednesday evening, with clearing skies overnight.

Partly sunny skies will be back on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds set for Friday and Saturday. We’ll also run the risk for a few showers for the end of the week as well, with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s.

