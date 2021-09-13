Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! The new work week is going to get off to a decent start with a couple of fine, late summer days. There will be lots of sunshine with seasonable temperatures.

Wednesday looks like it’s going to be an active weather day as a cold front sweeps through from west to east, accompanied by showers & thunderstorms. Some of those thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side, with strong wind gusts, locally heavy downpours, frequent lightning and small hail.

That front will clear the area by Thursday, which is looking like a decent day with partly sunny skies.

There will be a warming trend for the end of the week and the weekend, with highs approaching 80 degrees. We are watching a couple of things that could bring us some wet weather Friday & Saturday.

Enjoy these next couple of MAX Advantage days before the stormy weather moves in on Wednesday. -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monster truck show in North Country
Monster turnout for a unique show
CSWD encourages you to dispose of this waste year round.
Drop off hazardous waste at the Chittenden Solid Waste District’s mobile rover
Climb to honor the fallen
North Country first responders climb to honor the fallen
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Hot air balloon crash
Two uninjured in hot air balloon crash

Latest News

Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Morning weather webcast
WX
WCAX Saturday weather webcast