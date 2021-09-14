Advertisement

2 face fentanyl trafficking charges in Rutland

Nicole Jones and George Staples
Nicole Jones and George Staples(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Rutland residents face drug charges after police say they were arrested with more than 3,300 milligrams of fentanyl in their possession.

Vermont state police on Monday arrested Nicole Jones, 40, and George Staples, 27, in Rutland City.

Investigators say Jones was found with nearly 1,600 milligrams of fentanyl. Staples had more than 1,100 milligrams.

While it does have legitimate medical uses, fentanyl is often mixed with other illicit drugs to increase potency.

The DEA considers such synthetic opioids to be the primary driver of increased overdose deaths in the U.S.

Jones and Staples are due in court in Rutland Tuesday afternoon to face charges including fentanyl trafficking.

