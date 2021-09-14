Police make arrests in Vermont attempted murder investigation

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police have arrested a man who they say tried to murder someone. Two other men were also arrested in connection with the investigation.

It all started a week ago.

Police say several people went inside a home in Barnet and severely hurt a man using a weapon. That same day, officers say the same people did something similar in St. Johnsbury village.

On Monday, investigators watched a car and an apartment believed to be used by the suspects. After a short pursuit, they arrested Jashawn “Rico” Hunter, 33, of Hartford, Connecticut.

Hunter is due in court Tuesday on charges including attempted second-degree homicide, kidnapping, and assault and robbery.

Vincent Schwab, 38, of St. Johnsbury, and Kyle Goodell, 23, of Barnet, were also arrested.

Schwab is charged with possession of a depressant.

Goodell is charged with accessory/aiding in the commission of a felony.

More charges are expected and more suspects are expected to be arrested.

