Barre’s ‘Freedom Flag’ to fly at fire station for the week

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Barre’s ‘Freedom Flag’ will fly at fire station for the week.

The flag was handmade by community members right after 9/11.

More than 100 personalized squares were turned in to be sewn together into one giant flag. You’ll find poems, quotes, pictures and signatures on the squares.

The flag first flew over Main Street to honor those who died and remember what happened back in 2001.

Now, it’s flying until this Sunday at the Barre City Fire Station. Masks are required in the building regardless of vaccination status.

FILE PHOTO
