Advertisement

Cieplicki leaves UVM Men’s Basketball for job at Pitt

Rice and UVM alumnus had been on staff since 2011
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We are about two months away from the start of the college basketball season, and while the large majority of last year’s roster is back for the UVM men, the bench will look a little different this year.

Hamlet Tibbs, Greg Snyder, and Ari-Shapiro Miller had already left the Cats coaching staff this offseason, and now Kyle Cieplicki is on his way out as well. The former Rice star and three-year captain as a player for the Catamounts is headed to Pittsburgh, where he will serve as Jeff Capel’s Chief of Staff. In a statement, Capel suggested Cieplicki’s primary role for the Panthers will be recruiting.

Cieplicki was hired as an assistant at his alma mater back in 2011, John Becker’s first year as head coach. He was promoted to Associate head coach back in 2015, essentially serving as Becker’s #2 for the past six seasons.

During Cieplicki’s time in Cat Country, UVM secured six America East Regular Season titles and four tournament crowns with three trips to the NCAA tournament after the 2020 edition was canceled.

As Becker’s name has been floated with other job openings at higher profile programs over the past few years, Cipliecki’s name was often the first mentioned in hypothetical debates about who would replace him.

We reached out to UVM and were told there would be no official statement regarding Cieplicki’s departure and that Becker was unavailable for comment Monday without ruling out the possibility he might speak on this matter later.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a fire in Highgate.
Woman dies after getting trapped in Highgate house fire
Investigators probe Vermont hot air balloon crash
Vt. doctor: Refusing to treat unvaccinated patients is inappropriate
A Massachusetts man died and a woman was seriously injured in a car crash in Thornton, New...
Massachusetts man killed, woman injured in New Hampshire crash
Monster truck show in North Country
Monster turnout for a unique show

Latest News

Top 3 on 3 for Monday, September 13th
Top 3 on 3 for Monday, September 13th
Catamounts reach longest stretch of wins under head coach Kate Pfeifer
UVM field hockey extends win streak behind dominant fourth quarter
Middlebury women's soccer drops conference match-up against Wesleyan
Middlebury women’s soccer drops conference match-up against Wesleyan
Middlebury field hockey claim second straight win of the season
Middlebury field hockey claims second straight win