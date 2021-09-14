Cieplicki leaves UVM Men’s Basketball for job at Pitt

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We are about two months away from the start of the college basketball season, and while the large majority of last year’s roster is back for the UVM men, the bench will look a little different this year.

Hamlet Tibbs, Greg Snyder, and Ari-Shapiro Miller had already left the Cats coaching staff this offseason, and now Kyle Cieplicki is on his way out as well. The former Rice star and three-year captain as a player for the Catamounts is headed to Pittsburgh, where he will serve as Jeff Capel’s Chief of Staff. In a statement, Capel suggested Cieplicki’s primary role for the Panthers will be recruiting.

Cieplicki was hired as an assistant at his alma mater back in 2011, John Becker’s first year as head coach. He was promoted to Associate head coach back in 2015, essentially serving as Becker’s #2 for the past six seasons.

During Cieplicki’s time in Cat Country, UVM secured six America East Regular Season titles and four tournament crowns with three trips to the NCAA tournament after the 2020 edition was canceled.

As Becker’s name has been floated with other job openings at higher profile programs over the past few years, Cipliecki’s name was often the first mentioned in hypothetical debates about who would replace him.

We reached out to UVM and were told there would be no official statement regarding Cieplicki’s departure and that Becker was unavailable for comment Monday without ruling out the possibility he might speak on this matter later.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.