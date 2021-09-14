Advertisement

Human bone fragments found during NH construction project

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, N.H. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the discovery of human bone fragments found during a recent construction project near Loon Mountain.

The investigation includes New Hampshire State Police, Lincoln police, the state archaeologist, the state medical examiner and the U.S. Forest Service.

Diagnostic testing is being performed to determine the historical nature, age, and possible sex of the bone fragments.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

