Human bone fragments found during NH construction project

LINCOLN, N.H. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the discovery of human bone fragments found during a recent construction project near Loon Mountain.

The investigation includes New Hampshire State Police, Lincoln police, the state archaeologist, the state medical examiner and the U.S. Forest Service.

Diagnostic testing is being performed to determine the historical nature, age, and possible sex of the bone fragments.

