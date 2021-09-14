Ice Dance International to perform in Vermont, offer community workshops

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - World-class ice skaters are calling Stowe home for the week. The Maine-based Ice Dance International kicked off their weeklong residency in Vermont on Monday.

They’re practicing at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe.

Ice Dance International is a company of talented dancers and choreographers who embark on national tours to bring the art of ice dance to many different communities.

Our Elissa Borden spoke with Alissa Czisny, a four-time skate champ and member of the company, to find out more. Watch the video above for the full interview.

Ice Dance International was here in March 2020 when the pandemic shut everything down and they had to leave before they could perform. They say it’s amazing to be back.

“It’s so reassuring to us as a performing arts organization to get through the pandemic for one and still be able to continue new programming, and coming back to Stowe is a miracle, honestly. It’s a gift and it’s incredibly special that this is our first place actually to come back and do a performance since the pandemic,” said Douglas Webster of Ice Dance International.

Now, the skaters are gearing up for their big performance, “New Works,” on Friday at 7 p.m.

But part of the fun of Ice Dance International coming to town is the community outreach. Throughout the week, there will be classes for beginners and hockey skaters, as well as masterclasses.

And after the performance on Friday, audience members will have the chance to put on some skates and join the company.

Our Elissa Borden is a beginner on ice. She got some tips from world champion skater Kurt Browning. Watch the video below for that.

Click here for all the details on those community workshops and on Ice Dance International.

Spruce Peak Performing Arts does ask that everyone be vaccinated, but if not, masks are required.

