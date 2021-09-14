Advertisement

Judge blocks medical worker vaccine mandate in NY state

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the state of New York from forcing medical workers to...
A federal judge has temporarily blocked the state of New York from forcing medical workers to be vaccinated after a group of health care workers sued, saying their Constitutional rights were violated.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) - A federal judge has temporarily blocked the state of New York from forcing medical workers to be vaccinated after a group of health care workers sued, saying their Constitutional rights were violated.

Judge David Hurd in Utica issued the order Tuesday after 17 health professionals, including doctors and nurses, claimed that their rights were violated with a vaccine mandate that disallowed religious exemptions.

The judge gave New York state until Sept. 22 to respond to the lawsuit in federal court in Utica.

The state issued the order Aug. 28, requiring at least a first shot for health care workers at hospitals and nursing homes by Sept. 27.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Danielle O'Hallisey
Vermonter takes to social media to try to find stranger who saved her life
Vt. doctor: Refusing to treat unvaccinated patients is inappropriate
One person was killed in a fire in Highgate.
Woman dies after getting trapped in Highgate house fire
Investigators probe Vermont hot air balloon crash
Vermont is seeing more COVID-19 cases in schools.
With COVID cases rising, will Vermont schools revisit remote learning?

Latest News

File photo
Vermont sues 4 oil companies, alleges false info on climate
Authorities are investigating the discovery of human bone fragments found during a recent...
Human bone fragments found during NH construction project
Gov. Phil Scott-File photo
WATCH LIVE: COVID growth rate declining in Vermont; effort to speed up contact tracing in schools
Vermont Supreme Court Justice Beth Robinson-File photo
Hearing for Vt. Supreme Court justice nominated to federal appeals court