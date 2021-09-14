Advertisement

Man charged in NH all-terrain vehicle crash that claimed 2 lives

A New Hampshire man has been charged in connection with an all-terrain vehicle crash that...
A New Hampshire man has been charged in connection with an all-terrain vehicle crash that killed wife and best friend.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANDIA, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man has been charged in connection with an all-terrain vehicle crash that killed his wife and best friend.

Officials say James Shankle, 48, of Candia, has been charged with two counts of negligent homicide-DUI.

They say Shankle told investigators he’d consumed eight to 10 beers before the vehicle he was operating crashed on Sunday. Shankle told police the accelerator was stuck and he couldn’t stop. But investigators said track marks showed no sign that Shankle tried to brake.

Officials say the passengers who died were his wife, Renee Shankle, of Candia, and a friend, Alan Juza, of Goffstown. 

Related Story:

2 die in New Hampshire UTV crash

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Kyle Goodell, Jashawn Hunter and Vincent Schwab
Police make arrests in Vermont attempted murder investigation
Danielle O'Hallisey
Vermonter takes to social media to try to find stranger who saved her life
File photo
Delta deja-vu in Vermont; effort to speed up contact tracing in schools
Vt. doctor: Refusing to treat unvaccinated patients is inappropriate
One person was killed in a fire in Highgate.
Woman dies after getting trapped in Highgate house fire

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
File photo
Delta deja-vu in Vermont; effort to speed up contact tracing in schools
The Miss Vermont Scholarship Organization is looking for the next group of young women to...
Miss Vermont Scholarship Organization seeks contestants
Ice Dance International returns to Vermont for a weeklong residency.
Ice Dance International to perform in Vermont, offer community workshops