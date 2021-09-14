Man charged in NH all-terrain vehicle crash that claimed 2 lives

CANDIA, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man has been charged in connection with an all-terrain vehicle crash that killed his wife and best friend.

Officials say James Shankle, 48, of Candia, has been charged with two counts of negligent homicide-DUI.

They say Shankle told investigators he’d consumed eight to 10 beers before the vehicle he was operating crashed on Sunday. Shankle told police the accelerator was stuck and he couldn’t stop. But investigators said track marks showed no sign that Shankle tried to brake.

Officials say the passengers who died were his wife, Renee Shankle, of Candia, and a friend, Alan Juza, of Goffstown.

