Miss Vermont Scholarship Organization seeks contestants

By Dom Amato
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Miss Vermont is beginning preparations for the national Miss America pageant set to kick off in December.

It’s the 100th anniversary of the nationwide event.

Miss Vermont 2021, Danielle Morse, is having her evening wear outfit made and practicing her talent-- speed painting-- for the big competition.

The Miss Vermont Scholarship Organization is already eyeing its next contestants, looking for girls to sign up for the preliminary spots now.

“Girls can sign up to be kind of a local titleholder. I was personally Miss Addison County. We had Ms. Chittenden County, Ms. Maple Leaf. So luckily in Vermont, you don’t even have to compete for this preliminary candidate because Vermont’s so small, we just let you grab those sashes and run,” Morse said.

Click here for more information on the Miss Vermont Scholarship Organization and how you can sign up.

