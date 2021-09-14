Northeast Kingdom brothers face drug charges

STANNARD, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Northeast Kingdom brothers are accused of being big-time heroin dealers.

Investigators say Eric and Gage Colson were running drugs out of their home on Hutchins Farm Road in Stannard.

Court paperwork says the Colson brothers got caught in a sting selling fentanyl to a confidential informant.

They face federal charges to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

