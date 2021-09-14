Advertisement

Northeast Kingdom brothers face drug charges

Two Northeast Kingdom brothers are accused of being big-time heroin dealers.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
STANNARD, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Northeast Kingdom brothers are accused of being big-time heroin dealers.

Investigators say Eric and Gage Colson were running drugs out of their home on Hutchins Farm Road in Stannard.

Court paperwork says the Colson brothers got caught in a sting selling fentanyl to a confidential informant.

They face federal charges to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

