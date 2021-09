MOIRA, N.Y. (WCAX) - A child dies after falling from an Amish buggy.

Police say this happened on Elmer Road in Moira, New York Sunday morning.

Officers say 3-year-old Sam Miller of Winthrop fell from the buggy while it was moving.

He was taken to the hospital in Malone and pronounced dead.

