Porter named general manager of Washington Electric Co-op

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter has been named general manager of the Washington Electric Cooperative.

The 45-year-old will take over for Patty Richards, who announced her decision to step down back in May.

Porter was Fish and Wildlife commissioner under Govs. Phil Scott and Peter Shumlin. He also served as secretary of civil and military affairs for Shumlin.

