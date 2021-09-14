Advertisement

Recount confirms decision to close Windham school

Windham Elementary School
Windham Elementary School(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINDHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A recount in a vote to close a small Vermont school came up with the same number, confirming the decision.

Last week, residents voted to close the Windham Elementary School. It was a very close vote, 137 in favor of closing and 135 against it.

After a recount, the margin of just two votes stands.

The school has kindergarten through sixth grades. Now, those students will have school choice instead.

There has been no petition for reconsideration yet.

