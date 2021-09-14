Road crews to begin blasting in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Road crews will begin blasting work in South Burlington on Tuesday.

They are working to widen the current access to the Cider Mill Development.

This is happening on Route 116 at Nadeaducrest Drive.

Expect delays while crews stop traffic to do ledge blasts a few times a day.

The process starts Tuesday and will last for about two weeks.

