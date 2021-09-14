Advertisement

Scott, administration officials to hold weekly news briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials will hold their weekly news briefing on Tuesday.

It’s scheduled to start at noon. You can watch it live in the player above or click here for a direct link.

We expect to learn the latest about COVID in Vermont, including new recommendations for schools from Education Secretary Dan French.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 108 new coronavirus cases for a total of 30,264. There have been a total of 288 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 3.5%. A total of 459,003 people have been tested, and 26,575 have recovered.

