Sen. Sanders to introduce Vt. judge being considered for federal spot

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont judge is being considered for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the second court, and if approved, she’ll make history.

Senator Bernie Sanders will introduce Vermont Supreme Court Justice Beth Robinson Tuesday.

President Biden nominated her to serve on the federal level.

If confirmed, Robinson would be the first openly LGBTQ woman in U.S. history to serve on the Court of Appeals.

Before serving nearly a decade on the Vermont Supreme Court, Robinson was one of the leading litigators in the state. She served as co-counsel in Baker v. State of Vermont, which led to Vermont recognizing civil unions.

Tuesday’s committee hearing is at 10 a.m. which can be streamed here.

