St. Johnsbury voters decide on what to do with old Armory building Tuesday

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - On Tuesday, voters in St. Johnsbury will decide whether to spend nearly $1.5 million to remediate the old Armory Building.

Right now, the town’s police and fire stations and dispatch center are all together in a building on Main Street.

Town leaders say the building is too small and needs too much work to upgrade it for just a fire station or a police/dispatch center. Instead, the plan is to move out the first responders and sell the place.

But town leaders say regardless of how the building is used or demolished, it needs more than a $1 million of remediation.

People can vote on the Armory Redevelopment Project from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Welcome Center.

Click here for more information about voting and the project.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.