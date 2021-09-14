Advertisement

St. Johnsbury voters decide on what to do with old Armory building Tuesday

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - On Tuesday, voters in St. Johnsbury will decide whether to spend nearly $1.5 million to remediate the old Armory Building.

Right now, the town’s police and fire stations and dispatch center are all together in a building on Main Street.

Town leaders say the building is too small and needs too much work to upgrade it for just a fire station or a police/dispatch center. Instead, the plan is to move out the first responders and sell the place.

But town leaders say regardless of how the building is used or demolished, it needs more than a $1 million of remediation.

People can vote on the Armory Redevelopment Project from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Welcome Center.

Click here for more information about voting and the project.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vt. doctor: Refusing to treat unvaccinated patients is inappropriate
One person was killed in a fire in Highgate.
Woman dies after getting trapped in Highgate house fire
Investigators probe Vermont hot air balloon crash
Danielle O'Hallisey
Vermonter takes to social media to try to find stranger who saved her life
A Massachusetts man died and a woman was seriously injured in a car crash in Thornton, New...
Massachusetts man killed, woman injured in New Hampshire crash

Latest News

Vermont Supreme Court Justice Beth Robinson
Sen. Sanders to introduce Vt. judge being considered for federal spot
On Tuesday, voters in St. Johnsbury will decide whether to spend nearly $1.5 million to...
St. Johnsbury voters to decide on what to do with old Armory building
A public meeting will be held next week on a two-year project to build a better roundabout at a...
Public meeting being held Tuesday for new Burlington roundabout
Police: 3-year-old falls out of moving Amish buggy and dies