Superheroes back at Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - The Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth is gearing up for its largest fundraiser of the year by bringing a little fun back to the medical center’s main campus.

The superheroes were back in person at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center after COVID-19 kept them away a year ago. The staff who care for children at Dartmouth-Hitchcock will tell you that heroes come in all shapes and sizes.

Tuesday, they put on capes to kick off CHaD Hero, a weeklong celebration to raise money for the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth.

“Several years ago we created the flash dash as a way to bring the CHaD hero here on site,” said Jessica LaPerle from CHaD.

The flash dash leads up to the 5K Hero Run. Both were canceled last year because of the pandemic, though virtual events continued to raise money to support sick children in need of care.

“Making sure the kids have the equipment that is the size for them. Making sure that there is supports for their parents. Making sure that kids who are hungry can go home with a bag of food,” LaPerle said.

And this year, while the in-person events are back on, doctors say they are seeing more pediatric patients being admitted with COVID-19.

“Understanding that this is our unvaccinated population. And the second being that we did relax some of our mitigation strategies like masking,” said Dr. Jose Mercado.

It’s a good thing that heroes already wear masks, and that includes the littlest ones among us. Like Benjamin Suarez who was at CHaD Tuesday for a regular checkup.

“I like how they thought of all of us,” the 7-year-old said.

The 5K Hero Run is Sept. 26 in Hanover. Registration is still open. This year’s fundraising goal is more than half a million dollars.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.