Top 3 on 3 for Monday, September 13th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a busy week of Fall sports action at the high school and college levels around our region, which gave us plenty to choose from in this week’s Top 3 on 3.

At number three, what a performance from South Burlington’s Sumner Nenninger Thursday night against rival Rice! The SB senior midfielder would get the Wolves on the board late in the first half by fooling his defender, drawing a handball in the box and converting the ensuing penalty. Then early in the second half, he put this one away. Nenninger collected the ball at midfield, used the back heel to split a pair of defenders, and drilled one from 35 yards out as SB would roll to a 4-0 win.

We stay on the pitch for number two. The UVM men are off to a stellar start to the season, and Tuesday was no exception. Late in the first half of a scorless home opener last Tuesday, Nate Silveira was called upon to make this stunning full extension save to rob James Wangsness. Then early in the second half, Alex Nagy connected on a similar long range effort to break the deadlock. UVM would go on to win it 2-0, they’re 5-0 on the season.

But it would be hard for anyone to top what Jonah Bassett of the Rutland football team did on Saturday. RHS made the trip to Manchester to take on defending D1 champion Burr and Burton, and Bassett was an absolute menace to the Bulldogs on both sides of the ball. He ended a long BBA drive with an interception near the goal line in the first, followed it up with a long range bomb of a touchdown catch from Trey Davine in the second, added another INT with a long return in the third, then capped his day with a diving grab for six more in the fourth. Rutland made a strong case as the top team in the state with that 33-14 win, and Bassett earned the top spot in the Top 3 on 3.

