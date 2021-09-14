Vermont files consumer protection suit against fossil fuel companies

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s attorney general has filed a consumer protection suit against fossil fuel companies.

The lawsuit accuses Exxon, Shell, Sunoco and Citgo of lying about fossil fuels and the climate.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan says the companies misled the public about the effects of fossil fuels on the climate and public health.

The lawsuit seeks to bar them from continuing those practices.

