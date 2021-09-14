Advertisement

Vermont files consumer protection suit against fossil fuel companies

File photo
File photo(CNN/CBC (custom credit) | (Source: CNN/CBC))
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s attorney general has filed a consumer protection suit against fossil fuel companies.

The lawsuit accuses Exxon, Shell, Sunoco and Citgo of lying about fossil fuels and the climate.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan says the companies misled the public about the effects of fossil fuels on the climate and public health.

The lawsuit seeks to bar them from continuing those practices.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle O'Hallisey
Vermonter takes to social media to try to find stranger who saved her life
Vt. doctor: Refusing to treat unvaccinated patients is inappropriate
One person was killed in a fire in Highgate.
Woman dies after getting trapped in Highgate house fire
Investigators probe Vermont hot air balloon crash
Vermont is seeing more COVID-19 cases in schools.
With COVID cases rising, will Vermont schools revisit remote learning?

Latest News

Nicole Jones and George Staples
2 face fentanyl trafficking charges in Rutland
An AuSable man is charged with raping a person who is mentally disabled.
Northern NY man charged with raping mentally disabled person
Gov. Phil Scott-File photo
WATCH LIVE: Scott, administration officials to hold weekly news briefing
Experts are weighing booster shots in the fight against coronavirus, but one group of people is...
Vt. health leaders explain who’s eligible for COVID booster shots