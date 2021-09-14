Advertisement

Why St. Michael’s College is amping up focus on international studies

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new effort at St. Michael’s College in Colchester to promote its international studies and connections.

The Center for Global Engagement launched this semester. It’s an effort by the college to rebrand its existing global initiatives-- like study abroad, international internships and fellowships-- into something they can pitch to prospective students.

The center’s leader, Jeffrey Ayres, tells us it’s a way to revitalize the college while also offering students skills that employers want to see.

“Global engagement, global citizenship, global competency is increasingly seen as key liberal arts learning outcome in the 21st century. They are an often sought-after skill set that’s often sought after in the workplace,” Ayres said.

He says the idea for this was in the works for a couple of years before the pandemic hit.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Jeffrey Ayers.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle O'Hallisey
Vermonter takes to social media to try to find stranger who saved her life
Kyle Goodell, Jashawn Hunter and Vincent Schwab
Police make arrests in Vermont attempted murder investigation
Vt. doctor: Refusing to treat unvaccinated patients is inappropriate
One person was killed in a fire in Highgate.
Woman dies after getting trapped in Highgate house fire
Investigators probe Vermont hot air balloon crash

Latest News

new site
Superintendent reveals his picks for new Burlington High School site
CASES
Delta deja-vu in Vermont; effort to speed up contact tracing in schools
EMOTIONAL
How schools are working to help kids cope and cut stress
The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife offers expert advice on tree stand safety for...
Wildlife Watch: Tree stand safety for Vermont hunters
business
Employers try to navigate new rules for COVID vaccines