Why St. Michael’s College is amping up focus on international studies

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new effort at St. Michael’s College in Colchester to promote its international studies and connections.

The Center for Global Engagement launched this semester. It’s an effort by the college to rebrand its existing global initiatives-- like study abroad, international internships and fellowships-- into something they can pitch to prospective students.

The center’s leader, Jeffrey Ayres, tells us it’s a way to revitalize the college while also offering students skills that employers want to see.

“Global engagement, global citizenship, global competency is increasingly seen as key liberal arts learning outcome in the 21st century. They are an often sought-after skill set that’s often sought after in the workplace,” Ayres said.

He says the idea for this was in the works for a couple of years before the pandemic hit.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Jeffrey Ayers.

