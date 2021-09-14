BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a sunny and comfortable start to the week, skies will turn a bit stormy for Wednesday. A weather system will move through over the next 24 hours, with a warm front Tuesday night, followed by a cold front on Wednesday afternoon. Clouds will thicken up across the region on Tuesday night, with scattered showers and the chance for a few thunderstorms during the early morning hours. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

The cold front will move through the region west to east on Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms will first pass through northern New York by late morning and into western parts of Vermont by early afternoon. These storms have the potential to produce heavy downpours and gusty winds. Rainfall totals are expected to be between a half inch to an inch in just a few hours. Stronger storms are possible by mid afternoon over southern and eastern parts of Vermont. Storms will diminish by the evening and temperatures will cool down behind the front into the overnight hours.

Thursday is looking nicer with partly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. We’ll likely keep skies mainly dry through the upcoming weekend. There will be the chance of at least a shower or two going into Friday and Saturday, but generally expecting partly sunny skies. It will be sunny and warmer heading into the start of next week with mostly sunny skies on Sunday and Monday with highs temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.