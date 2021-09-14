Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! Like yesterday, today will be another “MAX Advantage” day. Again, there will be lots of sunshine along with seasonably warm temperatures. But a change in the weather is on the way.

A frontal system will be moving in with wet & stormy weather starting this evening, when there may be just a few, scattered showers and possible thunderstorms.

The more active weather will be moving in during the night, first in northern NY in the wee hours Wednesday morning with showers & thunderstorms, then spreading eastward into VT and NH from daybreak through Noon.

The most active weather will take place in the mid-to-late afternoon hours in our eastern, central & southern areas. Strong thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours, possibly damaging wind gusts, and small hail, along with lightning & thunder will slowly move through from NW to SE.

This system will move out Wednesday night, and we will get back to sunshine again on Thursday.

The end of the week, the weekend, and the start of next week will be decent with lots of sunshine and a jump in our temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s. There is a chance for a few showers on Friday & Saturday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping close tabs on the thunderstorms on Wednesday, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air & online. -Gary

