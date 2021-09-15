Advertisement

Agencies in New Hampshire work on resettling Afghan refugees

Afghan refugees are processed inside Hangar 5 at the Ramstein U.S. Air Base in Germany...
Afghan refugees are processed inside Hangar 5 at the Ramstein U.S. Air Base in Germany Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (Olivier Douliery/Pool Photo via AP)(Olivier Douliery | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Two agencies in New Hampshire are working on resettlement plans for Afghan refugees.

The refugees are currently being screened at military bases before they arrive in New Hampshire.

Jeff Thielman, the president and CEO of the International Institute of New England in Manchester, said the agency has agreed to receive 50 evacuees from Afghanistan.

He told WMUR-TV the agency is going to work to provide them with basic needs, such as food, clothing, shelter.

The agency will also work to help refugees with long-term needs such as education and employment.

Another agency, Ascentria Care Alliance in Concord, has proposed resettling 100 Afghan refugees

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Kyle Goodell, Jashawn Hunter and Vincent Schwab
Police make arrests in Vermont attempted murder investigation
File photo
Delta deja-vu in Vermont; effort to speed up contact tracing in schools
Nicole Jones and George Staples
2 face fentanyl trafficking charges in Rutland
Police: 3-year-old falls out of moving Amish buggy and dies
Burlington High School
Superintendent reveals his picks for new Burlington High School site

Latest News

As the University of Vermont welcomes its largest first-year class ever, the school's president...
UVM president proposes tuition freeze for 4th year in a row
Gov. Kathy Hochul-File photo
WATCH LIVE: Hochul to give update on COVID in New York
Voters in St. Johnsbury have approved a proposal to borrow $5.4 million to turn a...
St. Johnsbury approves $5.4M bond to renovate armory
It’s a hunting practice older than Vermont itself, but it has some renewed interest now...
Viral video sparks debate on hound hunting in Vermont