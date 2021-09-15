Agencies in New Hampshire work on resettling Afghan refugees

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Two agencies in New Hampshire are working on resettlement plans for Afghan refugees.

The refugees are currently being screened at military bases before they arrive in New Hampshire.

Jeff Thielman, the president and CEO of the International Institute of New England in Manchester, said the agency has agreed to receive 50 evacuees from Afghanistan.

He told WMUR-TV the agency is going to work to provide them with basic needs, such as food, clothing, shelter.

The agency will also work to help refugees with long-term needs such as education and employment.

Another agency, Ascentria Care Alliance in Concord, has proposed resettling 100 Afghan refugees

