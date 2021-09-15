Fatal crash in New Haven, 1 dead, 1 injured

NEW HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a motorcycle vs. car accident, that left a man dead, Tuesday.

Police say around 3:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 7 and River Road, in New Haven.

Police say the driver of the car was 27 year-old, Kayla Delphia, of Cornwall. Delphia was taking a left turn onto Route 7, when a motorcycle driven by 69 year-old Stephen Tucker, of Vergennes crashed into the driver’s side of Dephia’s car, when he was traveling north.

Tucker died at the scene and Delphia was sent to the hospital with significant injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

