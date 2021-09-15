Advertisement

How a new program is helping expecting families in Central Vermont

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new program in Central Vermont is helping expecting Washington County families by connecting them with doulas.

It’s a partnership between Washington County Mental Health Services and the Central Vermont Medical Center.

The pilot project connects families who are going to have their children at CVMC with five doulas in the community.

The goal is to help prevent mental health problems for families who are expecting a new child.

First-time mom Amanda Schlott told us it helped her family get the resources they needed.

“Fielding all of our questions and some of them probably seemed a little ridiculous. But she was just so supportive and happy to help with anything, any research that we needed. It was very individualized, which was what we really loved about it,” Schlott said.

Schlott’s family is one of 20 that has taken part in the project.

The program is funded by grants but that money only goes through the end of this month.

Anyone interested should reach out to Washington County Mental Health Services for more information.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Amanda Schlott and Maria Rossi, the doula project coordinator.

