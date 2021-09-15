Advertisement

NH Executive Council votes against extending Planned Parenthood contract

The New Hampshire Executive Council has decided against extending contracts for three family planning services that provide abortions.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Executive Council has decided against extending contracts for three family planning services that provide abortions.

It’s the first time the contracts were up for a vote under a new requirement that the state confirm a “physical and financial” separation between family planning programs and any abortion clinics they may operate.

The Republican-majority council voted 4-1 along party lines on Wednesday.

The provision was part of the budget signed into law by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.

Councilors cited concerns the money would mingle with other clinic funds.

Sununu supported the contracts and called the vote “incredibly disappointing.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

