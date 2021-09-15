St. Johnsbury approves $5.4M bond to renovate armory

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - Voters in St. Johnsbury have approved a proposal to borrow $5.4 million to turn a long-shuttered armory into the community’s new public safety building.

Voters approved the proposal Tuesday by a vote of 255-170.

The project is now moving forward, but town officials say there is still no guarantee the project will happen without more outside grant funding.

The total cost of the project is estimated at more than $5.8 million.

The town has already received a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and officials say they will seek more grants to reduce the cost to the town.

