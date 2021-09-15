Advertisement

UVM president proposes tuition freeze for 4th year in a row

As the University of Vermont welcomes its largest first-year class ever, the school's president...
As the University of Vermont welcomes its largest first-year class ever, the school's president is proposing that they pay the same amount in tuition until at least 2023.(WCAX)
By Dom Amato
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the University of Vermont welcomes its largest first-year class ever, the school’s president is proposing that they pay the same amount in tuition until at least 2023.

For the fourth consecutive year, UVM President Suresh Garimella is calling for a tuition freeze in the 2022-2023 budget.

Room and board charges will remain flat for the third year in a row.

The proposal also includes keeping an undergrad student fee frozen and cutting a grad student by $250.

“Annual tuition increases, even modest ones, are not the solution to the budget pressures facing colleges and universities. And it’s not prudent, nor is it practical to expect students and families to absorb continually rising costs,” Garimella said.

The university says it will get additional revenue through other educational programs while growing its research partnerships and philanthropy.

