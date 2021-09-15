Vermont businesses react to federal vaccine mandate

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - President Biden recently mandated vaccinations or weekly testing for any business with at least 100 employees.

Now, businesses are grappling with what exactly this means for them, and many have unanswered questions.

Anne Wallace Allen from Seven Days spoke with our Darren Perron to talk more about how local businesses are reacting. Watch the video to see the full interview.

Click here for Anne Wallace Allen’s story in Seven Days.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.