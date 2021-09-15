Vermont governor seeking disaster assistance after flooding

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is asking the federal government to help Bennington and Windham counties recover from summer flooding.

Scott made the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday to help communities in the two southern Vermont communities recover from an estimated $4 million in damage from the flooding that occurred on July 29 and 30. Officials from FEMA, the state and local communities did a preliminary assessment and determined it would qualify for federal assistance.

If the federal disaster status is approved, communities would be able to receive 75% reimbursement for storm response and recovery. Those costs include repairs to public roads, bridges, and other infrastructure that was damaged during the storm.

