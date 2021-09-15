Advertisement

Vermont to welcome 100 Afghan refugees

Afghan refugees are seated as they are being processed inside Hangar 5 at Ramstein Air Base in...
Afghan refugees are seated as they are being processed inside Hangar 5 at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (Olivier Douliery/Pool via AP)(Olivier Douliery | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont was hoping to get 100 Afghan refugees and now that wish is coming true.

The Biden administration is letting the states know how many of the first 37,000 refugees are coming their way.

Vermont is getting 100.

So is New Hampshire.

New York state is getting 1,100. It’s unclear if any are coming to the North Country.

Afghan evacuees go through a homeland security vetting process and undergo health screening.

Evacuees who are 12 and older are required to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Related Story:

States learning how many Afghan evacuees coming their way

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Vermont Department of Taxes has begun issuing tax refunds to unemployment benefit recipients.
Tax refunds being issued to unemployment benefit recipients
Kyle Goodell, Jashawn Hunter and Vincent Schwab
Police make arrests in Vermont attempted murder investigation
File photo
Delta deja-vu in Vermont; effort to speed up contact tracing in schools
A motorcyclist is dead and another person is injured following a crash in the town of New Haven.
Vergennes man killed in crash, 1 injured
Nicole Jones and George Staples
2 face fentanyl trafficking charges in Rutland

Latest News

Gov. Chris Sununu-File photo
Sununu eager to challenge Biden vaccine mandate in court
search
A closer look at the top sites in contention to house next Burlington High School
The New Hampshire Executive Council has decided against extending contracts for three family...
NH Executive Council votes against extending Planned Parenthood contract
It's not even close to maple season yet but that isn't stopping Vermont from promoting its...
Sweet new Vermont marketing effort combines leaf peeping with maple
COUGH
Why doctors want you to get both flu and COVID shots