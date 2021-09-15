Vermont to welcome 100 Afghan refugees

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont was hoping to get 100 Afghan refugees and now that wish is coming true.

The Biden administration is letting the states know how many of the first 37,000 refugees are coming their way.

Vermont is getting 100.

So is New Hampshire.

New York state is getting 1,100. It’s unclear if any are coming to the North Country.

Afghan evacuees go through a homeland security vetting process and undergo health screening.

Evacuees who are 12 and older are required to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

