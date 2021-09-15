Vt. Dept. of Taxes to begin issuing tax refunds to unemployment benefit recipients

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Taxes has begun issuing tax refunds to unemployment benefit recipients.

The tax department says refunds will be sent to those who received benefits last year and electronically filed their 2020 Vermont individual income tax returns, prior to the federal unemployment tax exclusion passed earlier this year.

The state says taxpayers can expect to see a direct deposit or check in the coming days or weeks without the need to file an amended return.



Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.