Vt. lawmaker calls for labor commissioner to resign, due to lack of transparency

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Chittenden County Lawmaker is calling on the state’s Labor Commissioner to step down due to a lack of transparency.

This all stems from last session, when lawmakers passed a so-called ‘grand bargain’ where employers would receive $300 million dollars over the next decade by not raising their contributions to the state’s trust fund.

Unemployed Vermonters in turn would receive a weekly $25 dollar supplemental unemployment benefit.

But last month, the federal government determined the new law was not allowed.

Vermont lawmakers say the Scott Administration, didn’t tell them about the change in a timely manner after this summer’s veto session when they could have made changes.

Chittenden County Democratic Senator Kesha Ram is now calling on Labor Commissioner, Michael Harrington to step down.

“I stand by that more so today. This is not a conspiracy theory. It does feel like willful incompetence” says Senator Ram.

Governor Scott weighed in on the issue saying, “we’re entrusted to protect the unemployment trust fund and we’re doing just that, we’re trying to follow the law.”

The Labor department has said adding the benefit would crash the 51 year old mainframe.

Lawmakers recently greenlighted $4.5 Million dollars for the first phase of updating the mainframe.

