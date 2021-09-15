Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Hochul to give update on COVID in New York

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Gov. Kathy Hochul will give an update Wednesday on COVID-19 in New York.

It’s scheduled to start at 11 a.m. You can watch it in the player above or click here for a direct link.

Tuesday, a federal judge temporarily blocked New York state from forcing medical workers to be vaccinated after a group of health care workers sued, saying their Constitutional rights were violated.

Judge David Hurd in Utica issued the order after 17 health professionals, including doctors and nurses, claimed the vaccine mandate violated their rights because it disallows religious exemptions. The judge gave New York state until Sept. 22 to respond to the lawsuit.

The state issued the order on Aug. 28, requiring at least a first shot for health care workers at hospitals and nursing homes by Sept. 27.

The state says it’s considering all legal options.

