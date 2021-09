NASHUA, N.H. (WCAX) - Gov. Chris Sununu will give an update Wednesday on COVID in New Hampshire.

The news briefing is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. You can watch it in the player above or click here for a direct link.

As of Tuesday, New Hampshire reported a total of 112,474 cases of the coronavirus and 1,448 deaths.

