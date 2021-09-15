Advertisement

Where the $3.5T budget battle stands

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - House Democrats have started the serious work of trying to implement President Joe Biden’s expansive spending plan. But getting there will require remarkable legislative maneuvers since the president has said the revenue to pay for the $3.5 trillion bill must come only from Americans who earn more than $400,000 a year.

It needs the support of all Democrats to pass the budget reconciliation process but some moderate Democrats have balked at the price tag.

Republicans have vowed lockstep opposition to the plan.

Progressive Democrats in the House and Senate are trying to push the bill forward.

Political analyst Greta Van Susteren is the host of “Full Court Press.” She joined us live on the Channel 3 News at 5 p.m. to offer insight into the bill, the politics surrounding it and its prospects on Capitol Hill. Watch the video to see the full interview.

