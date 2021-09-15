BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Rain and thunderstorms will continue across the region through the evening and early overnight hours. As the frontal boundary slowly pushed south and east during the early morning hours, skies will gradually clear, leaving us with a partly cloudy start to the day on Thursday.

Thursday is shaping up to be a nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies through the afternoon. We may see a few clouds over parts of southern Vermont and New Hampshire as the frontal boundary stalls out to our south. High temperatures will be back in the low to mid 70s.

Plan on just a few more clouds for the end of the week, but overall our weather is looking good. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds both Friday and Saturday. There will be the chance of a shower or two on Saturday, but overall the weekend will be dry. We’ll see more sunshine on Sunday as temperatures warm up a bit as well. Weekend highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

We’ve got some great weather on the way heading into next week as well. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny through mid week. Temperatures will remain a bit above normal as well, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.