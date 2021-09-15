Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! So far this week, the weather has been delightful. But now it’s payback time.

A frontal system will be moving through the region today with showers & thunderstorms, and some of those storms could be strong to severe with locally heavy downpours, possibly damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and possible small hail. The areas with the best chance for severe weather are our eastern, central, and southern counties during the afternoon.

Showers & a few thunderstorms will linger into the early overnight hours in our southern counties. Then skies will be clearing out towards Thursday morning.

We’ll get back to sunshine again on Thursday as high pressure builds in.

Temperatures will be heading upwards as we get into the end of the week, the weekend, and also into next week. There will be a stretch of very summerlike weather through that period, although there could be a few showers on Saturday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be tracking those storms today, and we’ll be keeping you up-to-the-minute with the latest, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Goodell, Jashawn Hunter and Vincent Schwab
Police make arrests in Vermont attempted murder investigation
File photo
Delta deja-vu in Vermont; effort to speed up contact tracing in schools
Nicole Jones and George Staples
2 face fentanyl trafficking charges in Rutland
Police: 3-year-old falls out of moving Amish buggy and dies
Burlington High School
Superintendent reveals his picks for new Burlington High School site

Latest News

Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast
Tuesday Weathercast
Tuesday Weathercast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast