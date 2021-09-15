BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! So far this week, the weather has been delightful. But now it’s payback time.

A frontal system will be moving through the region today with showers & thunderstorms, and some of those storms could be strong to severe with locally heavy downpours, possibly damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and possible small hail. The areas with the best chance for severe weather are our eastern, central, and southern counties during the afternoon.

Showers & a few thunderstorms will linger into the early overnight hours in our southern counties. Then skies will be clearing out towards Thursday morning.

We’ll get back to sunshine again on Thursday as high pressure builds in.

Temperatures will be heading upwards as we get into the end of the week, the weekend, and also into next week. There will be a stretch of very summerlike weather through that period, although there could be a few showers on Saturday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be tracking those storms today, and we’ll be keeping you up-to-the-minute with the latest, on-air and online. -Gary

