3rd lawsuit alleges abuse at New Hampshire youth center

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A 42-year-old man has filed the third of what is expected to be many individual lawsuits over abuse at New Hampshire’s youth detention center.

The man is identified as John Doe and is suing the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester and four of 11 former staffers who were arrested in April. It’s the third lawsuit against the center, and the second since a judge denied a class action earlier this year. An attorney for defendant Stephen Murphy called the lawsuit frivolous.

An attorney for Frank Davis says his client maintains his innocence. Other defendants did not respond to requests for comments.

Related Stories:

NH seeks more money for youth center abuse investigation

Some workers facing more charges in NH youth center abuse case

Victim’s negligence cited as defense in NH youth abuse case

Consultants hired to develop NH youth center closure plan

NH sex abuse class-action suit tossed, individual claims stand

Sex abuse charges expand to 2nd New Hampshire youth center

Ex-youth worker charged with rape was known for ‘wrestling’

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)