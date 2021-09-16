Advertisement

3rd lawsuit alleges abuse at New Hampshire youth center

FILE - This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.
FILE - This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A 42-year-old man has filed the third of what is expected to be many individual lawsuits over abuse at New Hampshire’s youth detention center.

The man is identified as John Doe and is suing the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester and four of 11 former staffers who were arrested in April. It’s the third lawsuit against the center, and the second since a judge denied a class action earlier this year. An attorney for defendant Stephen Murphy called the lawsuit frivolous.

An attorney for Frank Davis says his client maintains his innocence. Other defendants did not respond to requests for comments.

