Airport commission meets following firing of director

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Airport Commission is looking at what’s next, one week after the airport director is fired.

The group met for the first time since Gene Richards was fired -- Wednesday night.

Mayor Miro Weinberger says the search for a new director isn’t urgent since Interim Director Nic Longo is already doing a good job.

Weinberger says he plans to continue with one year terms, but there can be discussion about changing the process going forward.

