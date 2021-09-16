Burlington Police Dept. assessment finds ‘deficiencies’, ‘schemes’, ‘racial bias’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The highly anticipated Burlington Police Department assessment is out.

Our media partners at Seven Days are reporting that the draft assessment of the Burlington police department by a Virginia based consulting firm is in.

They say the assessment of the police department finds deficiencies with things like staffing schemes, lack of oversight, and evidence of racial bias.

The report also supports the smaller force finding that the department needs between 76 and 83 sworn officers. Last year the council cut the force to 74. The city paid about $100,000 for the assessment. All 168 pages are expected to be released to the public



Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.