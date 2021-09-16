Advertisement

Burlington Police Dept. assessment finds ‘deficiencies’, ‘schemes’, ‘racial bias’

Burlington police
Burlington police(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The highly anticipated Burlington Police Department assessment is out.

Our media partners at Seven Days are reporting that the draft assessment of the Burlington police department by a Virginia based consulting firm is in.

They say the assessment of the police department finds deficiencies with things like staffing schemes, lack of oversight, and evidence of racial bias.

The report also supports the smaller force finding that the department needs between 76 and 83 sworn officers. Last year the council cut the force to 74. The city paid about $100,000 for the assessment. All 168 pages are expected to be released to the public

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Vermont Department of Taxes has begun issuing tax refunds to unemployment benefit recipients.
Tax refunds being issued to unemployment benefit recipients
Kyle Goodell, Jashawn Hunter and Vincent Schwab
Police make arrests in Vermont attempted murder investigation
A motorcyclist is dead and another person is injured following a crash in the town of New Haven.
Vergennes man killed in crash, 1 injured
File photo
Delta deja-vu in Vermont; effort to speed up contact tracing in schools
Nicole Jones and George Staples
2 face fentanyl trafficking charges in Rutland

Latest News

Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Death investigation underway in Killington
Highlights from the Lakers and Burr & Burton Bulldogs divisional match-up
Colchester girls soccer uses high-powered offense to topple division rivals
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Gov. Chris Sununu-File photo
Sununu eager to challenge Biden vaccine mandate in court