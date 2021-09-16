Advertisement

Burlington taking steps to help manage Sears Lane homeless encampment

Sears Lane encampment in Burlington's South End.
Sears Lane encampment in Burlington's South End.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The city of Burlington is taking steps to help manage the Sears Lane homeless encampment.

Wednesday the city released a draft of their proposal that is a part of the management of sears lane.

The city says they are seeking proposals for service providers to manage and support the sears lane homeless encampment which is on city property.

They call this an emergency pre-housing and temporary solution with an end date of September of 2022. The city says the goal is to request proposals from those interested in ensuring health and safety standards for the campers and near by residents.

