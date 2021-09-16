Advertisement

Crash closes Route 105 in Sheldon

A crash in Sheldon left one car on its roof and shut down Route 105.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bad crash on Thursday afternoon shut down Route 105 in Sheldon.

The two-car crash happened at about 2:30 p.m.

We don’t know many details about the crash yet, but one of the cars is on its roof. And at least one patient was airlifted to the hospital.

First responders say they had to use the jaws of life to cut people out.

Route 105 was still closed as of 5 p.m.

