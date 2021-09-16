Crash closes Route 105 in Sheldon

SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bad crash on Thursday afternoon shut down Route 105 in Sheldon.

The two-car crash happened at about 2:30 p.m.

We don’t know many details about the crash yet, but one of the cars is on its roof. And at least one patient was airlifted to the hospital.

First responders say they had to use the jaws of life to cut people out.

Route 105 was still closed as of 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.