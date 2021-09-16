Advertisement

Crews continue to search Connecticut River for missing woman

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANCASTER, N.H. (WCAX) - Investigators are continuing to try to find a New Hampshire woman who disappeared back in 1978.

A team of people searched the Connecticut River again on Wednesday at the Mt. Orne Covered Bridge in Lancaster.

Alberta Leeman of Gorham was reported missing on July 26, 1978. She was at 63 the time.

Her disappearance was not considered suspicious.

There have been several searches around this part of the state over the past 40 years. Then last month, her car was found in the water.

Police along with a Forensic Anthropologist and an underwater recovery specialist searched water again Wednesday.

We’re told innovative techniques are being used, but we don’t know if they found anything.

