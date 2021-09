BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a death in Killington.

Police say they received a call just after 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. They say a woman was found inside a car along US Route 4 in the vicinity of West Hill Road.

Police say the investigation is still in the early stages.

Crews are still on the scene at this time.

