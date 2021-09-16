Advertisement

Derby school goes remote due to COVID

DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Northeast Kingdom school has gone fully remote due to COVID-19 cases.

On its website, Derby Elementary School says it began that Thursday and it will continue through all of next week, too.

The school says despite mitigation efforts, there is too much virus in the school community to keep in-person learning going without risking an outbreak.

The pre-K through sixth-grade school has confirmed 15 positive cases since the start of the school year. All 470 students were sent home.

